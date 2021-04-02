ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of ORIX worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the third quarter valued at $20,633,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. ORIX Co. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.08). ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

