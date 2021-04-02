Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PMBC opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $39,016 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 331,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.