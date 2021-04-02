Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PANDY. Danske downgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.