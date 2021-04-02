Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.89.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 183,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 529,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.