ParallelCoin Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $226,492.50 and approximately $29,999.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 29% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.99 or 0.00356750 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

