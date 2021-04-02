Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
PZG opened at $1.04 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.