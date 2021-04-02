Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.80 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

PZG opened at $1.04 on Monday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds interests in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada; and the Grassy Mountain gold project with 442 unpatented lode claims and 3 patented lode claims covering approximately 9,300 acres located in Malheur County, Oregon.

