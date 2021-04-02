Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.44.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

TSE PLC opened at C$34.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 77.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$15.86 and a 1-year high of C$35.07.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.