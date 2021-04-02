Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.44.

Park Lawn stock opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 77.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.19. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.86 and a 52 week high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.01%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

