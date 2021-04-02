Patientory Price Reaches $0.0347 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patientory has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0347 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,136.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

