Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,076,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,860,000 after purchasing an additional 318,714 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 788,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.74.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

