Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,989 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $749,842,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 62,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.32.

Shares of HD traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.75. 3,923,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.09. The company has a market cap of $331.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.00 and a 1 year high of $308.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

