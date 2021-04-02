PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PAVmed’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $409.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.13. PAVmed has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PAVmed by 179.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

