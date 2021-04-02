PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered PaySign from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Shares of PaySign stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. PaySign has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.55 million, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 37,647.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 732,252 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in PaySign by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 108,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PaySign by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PaySign in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

