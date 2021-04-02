PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 238.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 61,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.32. The firm has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

