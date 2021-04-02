PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.28. 4,823,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,761,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.48 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.32.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

