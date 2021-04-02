Permission Coin (ASK) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $21.83 million and approximately $701,867.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

