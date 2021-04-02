Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.55. 3,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,042. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.54. Persimmon has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.77.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt raised Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Simmons cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

