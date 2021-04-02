Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $39.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

