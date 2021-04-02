Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Price Hits $0.0829 on Major Exchanges

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Phantasma Energy token can now be bought for $0.0829 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $72,220.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00284279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.00740310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010197 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 45,606,102 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

