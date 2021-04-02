Phoenix Group’s (PNXGF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNXGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.20. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

