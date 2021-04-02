Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in TriNet Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth about $480,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,156.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,369. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

