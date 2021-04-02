Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after buying an additional 139,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.41. 1,478,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,575. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.16. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,874 shares of company stock worth $19,309,856. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.