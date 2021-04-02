Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,343 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,343 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 15.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 12.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Chewy by 81.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,199,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,462,902. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.87. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.65.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

