Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,787,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,809,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,088,805. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.52. 279,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,374. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $118.44 and a 1-year high of $345.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

