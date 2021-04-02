Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PINWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 147,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.9 days.

Shares of PINWF opened at $8.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. Pinnacle Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy from $9.00 to $11.30 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Pinnacle Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

