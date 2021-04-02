Piper Sandler Comments on Arrow Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrow Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $525.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.64. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

