Piper Sandler Comments on Community Bank System, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Community Bank System by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $323,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.