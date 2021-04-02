Piper Sandler Increases Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $49.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.21.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,493 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,109,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 45.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,951,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,229,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

