Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

QSR opened at C$82.18 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$46.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$77.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.43.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.16%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.