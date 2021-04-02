Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.81. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 108,260 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 4,060 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $239,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,978.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

