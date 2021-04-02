Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PAGP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.42.

PAGP stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SL Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

