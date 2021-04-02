Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $415.24

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.24 ($5.43) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 444.80 ($5.81), with a volume of 502,976 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 464.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 415.24. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 4.72.

In related news, insider Andrew Smith purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £26,102 ($34,102.43).

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

