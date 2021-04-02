pNetwork (PNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $39.76 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $78.38 million and approximately $39.76 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $2.78 or 0.00004693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 891.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00676071 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028233 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 73,772,308 coins and its circulating supply is 28,210,861 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.