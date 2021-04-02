Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $79.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.52. 468,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,750. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $75.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $54.22.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after buying an additional 2,301,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $58,045,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Popular by 85.9% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,985,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 917,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Popular by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth about $40,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

