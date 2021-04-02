Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.44% of Safety Insurance Group worth $86,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $235.03 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

