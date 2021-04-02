Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 213.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 802,399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Workiva were worth $107,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $2,535,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,413. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

