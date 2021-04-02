Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 80.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475,727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $87,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRSN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 919,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000.

MRSN stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $143,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at $583,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $4,590,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $338,452 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRSN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

