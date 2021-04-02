Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,853 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Moody’s worth $96,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,775,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,417,576,000 after acquiring an additional 83,342 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,539,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $737,150,000 after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.08.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $306.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.60 and a 200 day moving average of $280.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $192.00 and a 12-month high of $307.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,171 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,491. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

