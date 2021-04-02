Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,382,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,274,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.11% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $875,977,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,974,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,814,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,627,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,026,000.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

