Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $391,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,191,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of PGR opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,362. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

