Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $212.61 Million Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Hormel Foods worth $212,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,678 shares of company stock worth $5,967,454. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

