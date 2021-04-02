Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $230.93 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,913 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $230,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 139,932 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,013 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,285,000 after buying an additional 380,345 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 289,494 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after buying an additional 179,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

