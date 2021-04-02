Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 2%

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$25.70. Approximately 16,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 56,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$521.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 20.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.74.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.5095823 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit