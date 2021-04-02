Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Up 2%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$26.13 and last traded at C$25.70. Approximately 16,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 56,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRN shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$521.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 20.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.74.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$3.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.5095823 EPS for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

