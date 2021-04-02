PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $96.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.80 million to $119.10 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $68.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

Shares of PTCT traded up $1.84 on Friday, reaching $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 537,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.38. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $70.82.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $66,548.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,231.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,097. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

