Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 17,983 Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Express were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Express by 20.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Express by 47.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,697,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,183,160 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Express by 2.5% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 67,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Express by 281.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Express in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Express alerts:

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Express stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $257.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 3.09. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.