Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 3,568 SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,648,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after acquiring an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $48.55 on Friday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.