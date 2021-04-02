Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Ladder Capital by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 765,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 141,209 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,024,000. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a current ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CFO Marc Fox sold 47,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $494,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,050.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,510. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

