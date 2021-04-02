Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Viad were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $16,326,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,505,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,467,000 after buying an additional 312,659 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Viad by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 622,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 166,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viad by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,197,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,648,000 after buying an additional 156,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viad by 1,150.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 81,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,086.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $891.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Viad Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

