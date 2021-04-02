Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 221,134 shares.The stock last traded at $44.15 and had previously closed at $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,557,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

Pulmonx Company Profile (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

