Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $18.37 million and $61,695.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00071551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.00289414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.66 or 0.00773127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00089725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

